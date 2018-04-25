Al Hamriyah Municipal Council, NAMA discuss cooperation to empower women

During receiving the NAMA delegation of Al Hamriyah Municipal Council discussed ways of developing relations between the two parties, enhancing the framework of joint cooperation and enhancing the institutional integration between various governmental institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the meeting, Humaid bin Samha Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Municipal Council, praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) for her efforts and support for UAE women in all fields.