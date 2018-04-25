DHR participates in UoS exhibition

Running from Monday, April 23 for 4 consecutive days, the Department is looking through its participation at this event to provide the students with the academic guidance , help them decide to make some key decisions for their future education, and choose the majors that are compatible with the needs of the labor market.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Human Resources Department has praised the efforts of the University of Sharjah in organising this exhibition which expands the students educational prospects for choosing their appropriate majors , enabling them to build effective and professional career plans.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem further stressed the importance of guiding the students and helping them to make the right decisions for better plans for their professional careers.