Nada Al Suwaidi: SPSA aims to raise safety standards

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Nada Al Suwaidi, The Director of the Government Communications Department at the Prevention and Safety Authority, said that the SPSA has organised an awareness-training program for students of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), aiming to develop the students' knowledge in the field of security and safety.

Nada Al Suwaidi added that the program highlighted the optimal use of public facilities at the university and the preventive measures on the campus, ensuring the safety standards that enhancing the students' awareness of safety procedures.