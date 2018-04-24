Mohammed Al Mazmi: Launching a campaign to reduce the phenomenon of begging

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” Captain Mohammed Al Mazmi Director of Programs Awareness Branch for the Community Police Department, confirmed that the campaign includes all areas of Sharjah and seeks to intensify awareness of the danger of non-civilized begging agony and the inconvenience caused by the distribution of awareness leaflets addressing the members of the community in different languages, as well as awareness through the messages transmitted through the social networking sites for the leadership, pointing out that the campaign continues until the Holy Month of Ramadan.