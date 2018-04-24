The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah holds its first meeting

  • Tuesday 24, April 2018 in 4:51 PM
Sharjah24: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Sharjah held its first meeting of 2018 at the headquarters of the Municipalities & Agriculture Affairs Department.
The meeting was attended by the representatives of the ministries, agencies, departments and the emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate. 
 
The team reviewed the features of the general plan for crisis and disaster management at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah during the current year, and the role of all concerned departments in the implementation of the plans and response to the associated emergencies.
 
The meeting also discussed a number of issues related to enhancing cooperation between all parties that contribute to enhance security, stability and mitigating the effects of disasters and crises.