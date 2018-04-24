Jawaher Al Qasimi: Building generations who believe in the value of knowledge is investment in the future

Her Highnesses remarks came during her visit to the 10th edition of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), currently taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.

“What children learn today will be reflected in their values, visions, projects and ideas in the future. A philosophy of wanting to learn lays solid foundations for a civilization for years to come,” Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher added.

During the visit, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi toured SCRF’s halls and visited publishers’ stands before participating in workshops with the children and attending a reading session for Sahar Naja Mahfouz.

“The importance and relevance of SCRF is in inspiring younger generations to develop a thirst for reading and knowledge and a mindset for innovation. From the earliest age, children must understand that with those attributes they have the brightest future ahead of them and the ability to inspire others", Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher said.

Her Highness highlighted the festival’s role in Sharjah’s cultural vision laid down by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, to nurture a culturally-aware generation that flourishes on knowledge and science.

“It is impressive to see children from different nationalities and cultures gathering under one roof to gain new insights and benefit from the activities lined up for them at the festival, driven by their passion for knowledge,” Sheikha Jawaher said.

Her Highness noted that books can restore harmony and bring humanity back to its true roots as a large and cohesive family where love, goodness, and peace prevail.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher referred to the gathering of international intellectuals, writers, artists and other book and publishing professionals participating in SCRF, saying: “This wonderful assembly is further evidence that the emirate is both a platform for globally recognised cultural events and a conduit for the movement of knowledge, literature and art in the Arab and Islamic world.”

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi also praised the Sharjah Book Authority for their immense efforts in organising SCRF.

“This unique event consistently succeeds in combining fun and entertainment on the one hand, and science and arts on the other. The festival has become a space where youngsters from a variety of backgrounds and beliefs come together to develop their skills, express their creative potential and acquire new knowledge,” Sheikha Jawaher said.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi urged families as well as educational and cultural institutions and community members to visit the festival, highlighting SCRF’s vision to nurture a generation that is aware of the value of a book and is open to various forms of creativity and art across the world.