SEC adopts the quarterly report of Sharjah’s Committee for Land Allocation

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council adopted the first quarterly report for the year 2018 for the Sharjah’s Committee for Land Allocation, and the first batch to allocate the residential and investment land to eligible citizens in the Emirate, which amounted to 885 distributed to 350 residential plots, included 133 in Sharjah and Hamriyah, 78 in Central region, 51 in Kalba and 88 in Khorfakkan.

The total number of commercial plots allocated to the first quarter of this year was 260, distributed to 117 in Sharjah and Hamriyah, 113 in the Central Region and 30 in Dibba Al Hisn. The total number of industrial plots allocated for the first quarter of this year was 275, distributed to 128 in Sharjah and Hamriyah, 116 in the Central Region and 31 in Dibba Al Hisn.

The Council issued Resolution No. (11) of 2018 on the Digital Transformation Policies of the Government of Sharjah.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, reviewed the decision's articles, discussed the main initiatives adopted, their objectives and time plans for implementing the major projects of digital transformation, and the functions of the Committee for Digital Transformation of the Government of Sharjah, and the development of mechanisms and requirements for the implementation of digital conversion policies.

The council approved the housing project in the city of Dibba Al Hisn, provided by Sharjah Department of Housing and targeted a group of families of citizens there.

The Council also adopted the MoU to be signed between the Ministry of Education’s Higher Education Affairs and the Human Resources Department.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Human Resources Department reviewed the items and materials of the MoU, pointing out that they come within the framework of follow-up by the Department to provide the best possible care to follow up the affairs of the delegates from the Government of Sharjah to complete their higher studies abroad.

The Council was briefed a Resolution No. (9) of 2018 on granting services for the disabled student’s accompanying person.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed the administrative decision No. (6) for the year 2018 on the restructuring of the Board of Directors for Sharjah Equestrian Club and Racing Club, and administrative decision No. (7) of 2018 amending the administrative decision No. (18) of 2016 regarding the restructuring of the board of directors of Kalba Sports & Cultural Club.