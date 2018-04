In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24, Al Qaseer said that the Sharjah Labour Standard Development Authority, in line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pays special attention to the workers, seeking to create an ideal environment and provide them with the best services.

Commenting on the event, Al Qaseer has further lauded the Authority’s roles and efforts, achieving its goals and visions.