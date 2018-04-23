Sharjah Police to start working on "Roaya" project

Sharjah24: The Punitive and Correctional Establishment at the Sharjah Police has initiated the "Roaya" project, to allow children to see their parents from the penal and correctional institution's management through an electronic platform in accordance with discipline and institutional laws to bring joy to their hearts, in addition to enhancing the psychological stability of the guests, and the continuity of family cohesion.
Colonel Ahmed Shahil, Director of the Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishment of Sharjah Police, confirmed that the "Roaya" project reflects the compatibility of the visions of civil society organisations and the Sharjah Police to help the guest socially and enable him to return to his normal life, encouraging prisons to adhere to all instructions and to maintain their evaluation of their behavior.