Colonel Ahmed Shahil, Director of the Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishment of Sharjah Police, confirmed that the "Roaya" project reflects the compatibility of the visions of civil society organisations and the Sharjah Police to help the guest socially and enable him to return to his normal life, encouraging prisons to adhere to all instructions and to maintain their evaluation of their behavior.
Sharjah Police to start working on "Roaya" project
- Monday 23, April 2018 in 4:36 PM