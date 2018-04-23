Salem Al Qasimi witnesses the 9th Social Service Conference

The conference, which was attended by a group of scientists and experts in the fields of social service and senior officials from inside and outside the country, was addressed by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development which she’s thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unlimited support to all community and family development programs.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid also thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for sponsoring this event, which over the past years has contributed to the consolidation of the concepts and principles of social service and enhance the awareness of its importance in the progress and prosperity of societies.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi honoured Hessa Essa Buhumaid for her participation in the conference. Nikhil Seth, UN Representative, a number of session directors and sponsors, lecturers and speakers at the conference sessions and workshops.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi also honoured distinguished personality in the social work of this year, which was named Hiba Allah Mohammed Abdul Rahman, who spent 30 years in the fields of social work, which had the desired positive impact and active contribution to the service of society.

The conference was attended by Afaf Al Marri, Chairperson of Sharjah Social Services Department, Prof. Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, a large number of officials in the local departments of the Government of Sharjah, and a gathering of experts, scientists and researchers from inside and outside the country.