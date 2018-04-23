The Health Education Department spreads healthy habits

Through its platform, the Department provided many services to visitors of Sharjah Heritage Days, which exceeded 270,000 visitors this year. It provided many awareness sessions, physical activities and sports challenges for visitors of Sharjah Heritage.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department said that Sharjah Heritage Day is the largest event in the heritage field in the UAE. Therefore, every year the Department seeks to benefit from its large presence in order to enhance its awareness efforts and provide information and guidance that preserve the safety of visitors and protect them from various diseases.