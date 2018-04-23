SCC, Sharjah Police discuss cooperation

  • During the meeting between the SCC and Sharjah Police
Sharjah 24: Within the framework of strengthening joint cooperation, Colonel Dr. Khalid Hamad Al Hamadi, Director of Sharjah Police Research Center, received Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), and the accompanying delegation to discuss the scientific mechanisms that enable the parties to achieve the strategic objectives of the local government.
During the meeting, Colonel Dr. Khalid Hamad Al Hamadi welcomed the visiting delegation , stressing the Center’s keenness to build bridges of cooperation with the Sharjah Consultative Council in all fields.
 
From her side, Khawla Al Mulla congratulated the Sharjah Police in recognition of their winning of the award of the Minister of Interior's Excellence Award.
 
The meeting has also tackled some scientific topics, which will be highlighted in the near future.
 
During the meeting, the two parties exchanged views on a number of issues related to the strengthening of cooperation between the two sides.      