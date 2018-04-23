SCC, Sharjah Police discuss cooperation

During the meeting between the SCC and Sharjah Police

During the meeting, Colonel Dr. Khalid Hamad Al Hamadi welcomed the visiting delegation , stressing the Center’s keenness to build bridges of cooperation with the Sharjah Consultative Council in all fields.

From her side, Khawla Al Mulla congratulated the Sharjah Police in recognition of their winning of the award of the Minister of Interior's Excellence Award.

The meeting has also tackled some scientific topics, which will be highlighted in the near future.

During the meeting, the two parties exchanged views on a number of issues related to the strengthening of cooperation between the two sides.