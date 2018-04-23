SEWA dispatches selected staff to France

The selected staff members were dispatched to view the latest power-generating units which break the Guinness World Record for the world's highest efficiency, as these units will be installed in the emirate of Sharjah between 2020 and 2022.

Commenting on the visit, Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority said that the visit comes in line with the SEWA's Vision 2020 aimed at driving a culture of innovation and cooperation with research centers, universities and major international companies to train human cadres according to the best international standards.

Highlighting the importance of developing the national human cadres, Al Leem has lauded the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed to develop human resources, keep pace with the latest development and apply the intelligent approach of the service delivery transformation.