Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 2nd Sharjah International Cultural Heritage Award

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) delivered the opening speech in which he has praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting and preserving heritage. Al-Musallam further lauded His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s keenness to make the emirate of Sharjah the role model in preserving the Arab Cultural Heritage.

During the honouring ceremony, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam congratulated the winners and wished them good luck and success. Then, Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University and the Award's jury member thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his support and his far-sighted vision in supporting the programs of the Emirate of Sharjah, which plays a key supporting role worldwide.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam honoured the winners of the second edition of the Sharjah International Award for Cultural Heritage, and presented the commemorative shields and the certificates of appreciation.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has also honoured the Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC) and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) for their media sponsoring of the Award. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also honoured the Award's jury members.

Before the conclusion of the event, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah witnessed a musical and cultural art show.

The honouring ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, cultural researchers and experts, and several government top officials.