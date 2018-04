During the event, Sharjah Police has raised 25 million and 570 thousand dirhams. The No 3 plate was sold to the highest bidder to Dh9 million.

The three distiguished numbers 3333, 111 and 303 were sold for 2 million and 820 thousand dirhams and were allocated by Sharjah Police to the Big Heart Foundation in support of its worldwide humanitarian projects.