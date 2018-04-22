EPA Board Members meet at SCRF

The board meeting, held on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, approved the recommendations of the previous meeting, which was held during EPA’s participation in the International Publishers Congress 2018 in New Delhi, and agreed on the agenda of topics to be discussed at the next ordinary meeting of its general assembly.



Among this meeting’s attendees were, Ali Al Shaali, EPA Vice-President; Mohammad Bin Dakheen, EPA Treasurer; Ali bin Hatem, Secretary of EPA; Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA; and Rawan Dabbas, International Relations Manager.



The meeting discussed the advancement and achievements during the previous period and the positive results of their participation in a number of regional and international forums as well as future plans and strategies to strengthen the UAE’s position on the publishing industry’s world map.



It also touched on the final preparations for the general meeting, scheduled to be held as part of EPA’s participation of the 28th edition of the Abu Dhabi Book Fair, which will take place from April 25 - May 1 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.



Rashid Al Kous said: “The Emirates Publishers Association Board Members has succeeded in accomplishing a host of pre-determined goals. The impressive interaction by Emirati publishers with EPA’s programmes and activities is one of the most significant achievements, along with the huge turnout by publishers seeking EPA membership.



"We discussed in depth the most relevant and noteworthy achievements realised over the past two months, particularly in supporting the participation of a number of Emirati publishing houses in the International Publishers Congress 2018. We also discussed our active participation in the Paris Book Fair and London Book Fair, during which we highlighted our experience in supporting the publishing industry.”



EPA was founded in 2009 upon an initiative by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi who led the efforts to advance the publishing industry in the UAE. The organisation is dedicated to serving and developing the publishing sector and advancing the role of Emirati publishers through training and mentorship programmes. EPA represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry by working on advancing their rights and has a remit to improve the conditions of the profession and its related laws in coordination with concerned authorities locally and internationally.