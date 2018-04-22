SEWA plans to increase usage of solar energy in its building to 25%

The solar panels installed on the electric vehicle charging station, and the solar panels installed on a number of columns inside the building were also helping in providing energy at the SEWA’s building.

The move is in line with the SEWA’s efforts to promote environmental practices, sustainable development, conservation of natural resources, and reduction of carbon emissions.



Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority said that the solar energy represents the greatest opportunity for renewable and clean energy. It also helps to combat greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.