SEWA plans to increase usage of solar energy in its building to 25%

  Sunday 22, April 2018
    The solar panels installed on the electric vehicle charging station
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) plans to increase the use of renewable energy in its main headquarters to 25%. Currently, 15% of the building's solar energy is used, equivalent to 1500 kWh per month.

The solar panels installed on the electric vehicle charging station, and the solar panels installed on a number of columns inside the building were also helping in providing energy at the SEWA’s building. 

The move is in line with the SEWA’s efforts to promote environmental practices, sustainable development, conservation of natural resources, and reduction of carbon emissions.

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority said that the solar energy represents the greatest opportunity for renewable and clean energy. It also helps to combat greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.