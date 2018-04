The party was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Central Department of Finance, Sharjah, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, heads of Sharjah's government departments and dignitaries.



Al Harbiya band also presented some traditional performances and dances on the joyful occasion.