Ramadan-dedicated programme series announced by Sharjah Media

Presented by leading Gulf and Arab media personalities, a total of 83 new shows spanning SMC’s TV and radio platforms will be broadcast during the holy month for the entire family, which will be based on Islamic culture and heritage, and will feature entertainment shows dedicated to children and adults.

The SMC television and radio channels will compete on a regional level, with 25 programmes presented on Sharjah TV, another 25 broadcast by Sharjah Radio, 6 programmes by Al Wousta channel from Al Dhaid, and 9 more by Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba. Additionally, Sharjah’s Holy Quran Radio will air 16 programmes, and the Sharjah Sports Channel will be seen launching the 3rd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Football Championship, along with a Youth Football Championship, featuring for the first time in the tournament.

The announcement was made recently in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; Mohammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation; Salem Ali Al Gaithi, Manager of Sharjah TV; Khamis Salem Al Dos, Manager of Al Sharqiyah TV from Kalba; Saeed Rashed Al Katbi, Acting Manager of Al Wousta TV from Al Dhaid; Rashed Al Obad, Manager of Sharjah Sports TV; Abeer Al Shawi, Head of Programmes at Sharjah Radio; Khalifa Hassan Khalaf, Head of Programmes at Sharjah Holy Quran Radio; and a number of media representatives.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, said, "The holy month of Ramadan presents an excellent opportunity to promote the values of positivity and goodness in society, and with 83 programmes that meet the demands of viewers and listeners throughout the holy month, we will be catering to viewers’ and listeners’ most preferred choices. This number of targeted programmes confirm SMC’s commitment to its vision of continuous improvement in the quality of media content provided through its various channels, and seeks to further Sharjah’s and the UAE’s position in the regional Arab media sector."

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of SMC, added, "SMC’s channels enjoy wide popularity locally, regionally, and internationally, which encourages us every year, to carefully select an integrated package of diverse content."

"The Corporation’s managers and team members have worked hard to come up with interesting and modern topics to be included in the programme plan for the holy month of Ramadan this year. These efforts resulted in a variety of Islamic, social, cultural and entertainment selections, in addition to other imported programmes that will premiere on our TV and radio broadcasters this year," Khalaf said.

Sharjah TV has announced the launch of 25 special programmes, including the renowned charity programme ‘Qawafel Al Khair’ (Covoys of Giving) for the fourth year in a row, and Islamic programmes, ‘Malaem Nabaweya’ (Prophetic Guides), and ‘Al Khatma Al Ramadanya’ - the competition to complete a full reading of the Holy Quran.

Sharjah Radio will celebrate the holy month with a unique combination of 25 programmes that target all members of the family. For the first time this year, Sharjah Radio produced its own series of drama shows, talk shows, historical, cultural, linguistic, health, and lifestyle features.

Additionally, a reading of the Quran will be broadcast daily after Al Asr prayer, showcasing the special voices of mosque-goers at Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah, while giving them instructions on proper articulation and vocalization of the Holy Book.

Al Wousta TV from Al Dhaid will present a selection of Islamic, social and cultural programmes, including ‘Taamolat Kawoniya’ (Cosmic Reflections), "Buqa’a" (Spotlight) and ‘Zad Al-Badu’ (Bedouin Provisions), which showcases the most popular folk dishes during the holy month of Ramadan, as well as the programme "Freij Al-Badu" (Bedouin Neighbourhood), which focuses on the social and historical aspects of the Central region in Sharjah.

Al Sharqiya TV from Kalba will present a series of programmes for the whole family. The most prominent are "Al-Taresh" (The Messenger), a competition programme in its second edition, which reflects the culture of the Eastern Region, and "Al-Liwan" (The Hall), which focuses on the history of Emirati women and their role in the past. "Fanat Al Asfar" (Techniques of Travel) showcases with the maritime history of the UAE in general and the cities of the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, highlighting trade routes to and from Sharjah to the rest of the world.

Sharjah Holy Quran Radio will be airing 100 new voices of renowned Qari’s (those who recite the Holy Quran) from the Islamic world, based on a popular survey conducted by the Radio to its listeners on its social media platforms, who selected these voices. Based on its listeners’ preferences, the station has contacted the Qaris and several production companies in order to obtain the rights to air their recitals.

In another testament to its commitment to listener preferences, the broadcaster will air Quran recitations by the general public who have won in the competition it launched during the 36th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, where visitors participated through recording their recitals of the Quran. Religious scholars then carefully selected 30 winners with the best recitations, giving them the opportunity to record in studio and broadcast their recitations on air for the duration of Ramadan.

Sharjah Sports TV is organising the third edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Football Championship, featuring 16 teams from across UAE. The tournament is considered one of the largest sporting events organised by a media institution in Sharjah and the Northern emirates. And for the first time, Sharjah Sports is launching a dedicated Youth Football Championship concurrently, consisting of 4 youth teams competing for first and second places.