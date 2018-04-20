Sultan bin Ahmed: Research Centre, underwater Farm on "Sir Bu Nair"

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the Press conference held by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) to announce details of the 19th annual Sir Bu Nair Festival which will take place from May 10 -12 at the Sir Bu Nair Nature Reserve, Sheikh Sultan who is also the chairman of the High Organising Committee of Sir Bu Nair Festival, affirmed: "Sir Bu Nair has a historically and economically unique position in the UAE maritime history. This festival reflects Sharjah's approach and its principles in protecting nature and promoting environmental awareness towards sustainable development and complements its programmes to conserve the environmental reservoirs, in keeping with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah."

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said that the collective efforts, ambience of heritage and the love of nature are distinguishing aspects of the 19th Sir Bu Nair Festival.

He thanked the EPAA for its prodigious efforts in promoting awareness of nature conservation and organising this festival, which has become a destination for tourists, all lovers of the sea and nature, and a prominent environmental event on the global environmental map.

This year festival’s theme, 'Sea Is Our Life', will include many lively activities, events and programmes that are full of educational awareness, knowledge and entertainment, targeting all groups of the society.