SBF on the lookout for the best bridal hairstylist, makeup artist in UAE

Launched last year by the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, organisers and hosts of the spectacular Sharjah Bridal Fair (SBF), the SBF Beauty Awards is a platform that gives female and male hairdressers and makeup professionals in the UAE the chance to express themselves as artists and showcase their most creative work.



The competition is open to all male and female professional and freelance hairstylists and makeup artists of all ages and residents of the UAE, who are required to email their complete application packets along with their portfolios to [email protected] by Wednesday, April 25.



Highlighting the importance of these awards in raising the profile of the bridal hair and makeup industry in the UAE, Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: SBF Beauty Awards aims to identify and celebrate the best bridal hair stylists and makeup artists within the UAE and recognise their exceptional talents by allowing them to demonstrate their technical skills and creative ability in two award categories, namely, ‘Best Bridal Hairstylist’ and ‘Best Bridal Makeup Artist’.”



The highlights of the judging criteria are: Looks must be creative, elegant, timeless, and intricate, and should complement any facial features. The judges will be looking for artists who will do a great job in offering a cohesive bridal chic look matching their hair-do with the ornaments. Professionalism and proper handling or use of tools and equipment will also be noted.”



In the bridal hairstyling category, all competition equipment including a mannequin for styling will be provided by JRCC. On competition day, only the competitor will be allowed on the stage. However, all contestants are allowed to bring an assistant to help them set up their work stations before the competition.



In the bridal makeup contest, each contestant will have 45 minutes to complete their look, desirably inspired by current trends that appeal to today’s Emirati brides. Each competitor will be provided with a model who will be dressed to suit the make-up theme and complete the final look, however, they are required to bring all their equipment, makeup and tools.



The third edition of the Sharjah Bridal Fair (SBF) – one of the region’s most popular wedding and bridal exhibitions and a one-stop-shop that caters to a range of bridal needs and fancies – is coming back to the UAE next month. Organisers have revealed the dates of the fair as 3-6 May. The prestigious event is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).



Hosted and organised by Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), the largest furnished high-end hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates that has been offering its impeccable services for high-profile official and social events, SBF 2018 will feature some of the region’s most prestigious fashion houses, top experts in the fashion industry, and beauty centres.