Al Khalidiya council launches its new initiative for the elderly

The launch of the new social initiative came to activate its role towards the service of parents, which is dedicated to visit older people who receive treatment in their homes, strengthen its mission to communicate with this category.

Al Khalidiya council, headed by Khalfan Saeed Al Marri Vice-Chairman of the suburb, and in the presence of members and cadres of the Council visited the field of a number of elderly people, to sit with them and to identify their needs and demands.

Khalfan Saeed Al Marri stressed the keenness of the Khalidiya Council to enhance communication with citizens and put forward various initiatives that would ensure the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the service of family members.