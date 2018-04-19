Sharjah Municipality applies best practices on food safety

Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, director of the Public Health Department explained that these requirements are based on the decision of the City Council of Sharjah No. 142 dated 6/1/2010 on the obligation to train all workers in food establishments in the emirate, to complement the implementation of best practices in food safety and to start Phase II of the Sharjah Food Safety Program.

The Municipality, in the Department of Health Conformity Assessment and Education, aims to train food safety officials in the to implement the "Innovative methods in “Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point” (HACCP)" system in accordance with the approved documents of Sharjah Municipality, by the presence of two people from each site at least and the system must be implemented within a period not exceeding six months from the date of the announcement of mandatory training.