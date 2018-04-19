SSEF team visits SAM

During the visit of the SSEF to the Sharjah Asset Management

Stressing on the importance of orphan education, Mona Al Suwaidi, Director General of Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SEF) said that the SSEF aims to provide education to several orphans through the ‘Allama Bil Qalam’ project.

Al Suwaidi further pointed out that “Allama Bil Qalam” project is in line with the vision of Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation in providing ideal environment where orphans can develop their skills to become leaders in the future, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his guidance to provide the necessary support and aid to empower orphans.

Al Suwaidi lauded the SAM’s initiative to support the “Allama Bil Qalam” project, calling on all segments of society to cooperate with the SSEF to promote and raise the orphans.

Expressing his keenness to support SSEF, SAM’s Chief Corporate Support Officer, Ibrahim Al Houti said that in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has always been keen to provide high-quality programmes to support orphans in education.