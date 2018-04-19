Sharjah Ruler launches "Sharjah police Kids" in SCRF

His Highness was received by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Meer Abdulrahman, Deputy Director of Media and Public Relations Department, and a number of officers from various departments of Sharjah Police.

During his visit, His Highness launched the "Sharjah police Kids" account on the Instagram. During his stay in the pavilion, he listened to a poem by the student Naeema Ismail Al Zarouni.

His Highness also briefed him on the latest publications and stories that are concerned with developing and motivating the reading habit and the child's love of knowledge, encouraging him to seek knowledge and enriching his world with the various sciences and knowledge that combine education and entertainment.