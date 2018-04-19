SCRF 2018 looks to create future literary authors

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24, Al Ameri stressed that SCRF 2018, running from 18th to 28th April, also seeks to create young future literary authors, poets, and media professionals for the future generations.

Al Ameri further added that with the continuous efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, SCRF 2018 lays the foundation for future generations to improve their culture and literature, being able to be a pioneer in the Arab and international culture.

Praising the remarkable role of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in inaugurating the SCRF 2018, Al Ameri said, “We invite everyone to visit the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, which offers many live plays and performances. SCRF 2018 also introduces all that is new in the educational field in a distinctive and special way. ”