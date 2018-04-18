Sharjah CP honours Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah Award winners’

The national level competitions were participated by 1037 contestants, among whom 299 contestants took part in competitions for memorising and reciting Holy Quran, while 110 contestants presented their skills in the learning of Sunnah (the actions, sanctions and sayings of the Prophet PBUH).

The Quran memorisation competitions on four different levels were participated by contestants in various ages ranging between 13 and 22.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qassimi, accompanied by Sultan Mattar bin Dalmouk, honored the winners. His Highness presented shields and certificates of appreciation to the winners in each of the Holy Quran Competition.

His Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, presented the commemorative shields to each of the sponsors foundation of the Award.

His Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received a commemorative gift from the Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah in recognition of His Highness's appreciation to the winners of this session, Sharjah CP keenness to take commemorative photographs with the winners and dignitaries.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, accompanied by Chairman of the Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah Award Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk, and a number of senior officials, parents of the contestants and the general public attended the award ceremony.