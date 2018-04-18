Al Madam Municipality joins to “We Are All Responsible " campaign

This came during the participation on Thursday at " We Are All Responsible " campaign carried out by the campaign team to the Municipality in the belief of the principles of social responsibility and contribution to the construction of the new buildings of the city with the largest capacity and equipped with the latest environmentally friendly technologies.

Al Ketbi praised the pioneering role of humanitarian services in containing, training, supporting and empowering people with disabilities as well as educating and integrating them into society, also praised the campaign launched by the city to raise awareness and promote the culture of individuals and institutions with community responsibility to provide them with the opportunity and participate in financing the buildings of the new buildings.