The Council stressed that Sharjah, with the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, is paying great attention to the projects of infrastructure development and the road network because of its importance in facilitating citizens and residents on the land of the Emirate to move between cities and regions easily, to provide the best services in line with the plans of comprehensive development and achieve the family's social perception of communication and interaction and convergence between the people.
Al Zubarah District praises Sharjah Khorfakkan Road project
- Wednesday 18, April 2018 in 2:42 PM