Expo Centre Sharjah celebrates the success of the 44th MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show

The ceremony was attended by Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI; Mohamed Ali Hilal Al Hazami, Board Member of the SCCI; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and a number of employees from both the SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah. The centre handed out prizes during the ceremony to the 10 winners of the daily draws that were held during the show. The prizes included a 2018 BMW vehicle, gold bars and diamond jewellery.

Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI, stressed that the centre is keen to adopt a strategy of innovation and creativity when it comes to promoting and marketing the events that its organizes in Sharjah, such as the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, in order to attract important exhibitors such as leading companies and brands and to boost the success of events that are held in the emirate.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, expressed the centre’s appreciation to all the partners, sponsors and employees who helped make the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show a success. He also expressed appreciation for the unlimited support that the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry provides for all the exhibitions that are organised by the centre.

Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa handed prizes to the 10 winners of the daily draws that were held during the show. Mrs. Suaad Ali Mohammed, an Omani Citizen, received the keys to a 2018 BMW vehicle, which is the Grand Prize of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show. Mohammed Shujaie, a resident of Abu Dhabi; Amira Mohammed Safar, a resident of Sharjah; Aisha Al Matroushi, a resident of Ajman; and Aisha Mohammed Khalfan Al Suwaidi, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, all received half a kilogram of gold. Bader Awath bin Attaf, resident of Dubai; Mariam Al Jasmi, resident of Dubai; Ahmed Mohammed Saeed, resident of Dibba in Al-Fujairah; Caliba Sadasivam, resident of Sharjah; and Daval Safla, resident of Dubai, all received jewellery pieces made of diamonds.