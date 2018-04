In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24, Al Rashidi said, “We celebrated today with 61 grooms and the introduction of joy to the 61 families in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and a large Sheikhs of elders and dignitaries.”

He concluded his speech by thanking all the supporters of the association and its sponsors in all campaigns and projects, especially the collective marriage.