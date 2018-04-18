Abdullah Al Dukhan: 461 grooms within 5 years at Sharjah Charity

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of Sharjah Charity, informed that “the Association has married 461 groom over the last five years in the Emirate of Sharjah, and also outside the UAE, the association has married 1000 groom in different countries such as India, Sudan, Bangladesh, Kenya and others.

Al Dukhan added that "These initiatives bring joy and happiness to poor Muslim families both inside and outside the country," stressing that this is the ultimate goal of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to create happy families and build a happy and strong society.