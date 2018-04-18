SM requires the crane company to repair the damage

According to the civil engineer and eyewitnesses, the incident occurred during the withdrawal of sand swing bars when the crane overturned and fell in the site, and parts of them distributed in the area the jump between the two buildings.

Yaqoob Al Zarouni Director of the Municipal Engineering Department confirmed that the worker was killed by the crane operator who was in his own cabin, in addition to the collision of parts of one of the company's workers while he was in the echo zone.

Al Zarouni said that the tower crane is flexible and used for the first time in construction. He also has a permit issued on March 20 and an insurance issued by one of the insurance companies valid until 13/ 9/ 2019.