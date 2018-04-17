SLSDA launches 1st labour sport festival

Commenting on the event, Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority (SLSDA), said that the festival has proven to be successful through high-quality participation in its activities.

Al Qaseer also stressed on the importance of spreading the concept of sport in the society, which comes in line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed to instil a spirit of tolerance and peace in society.