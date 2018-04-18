Sharjah CP attends 5th mass wedding celebrations

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi was received upon his arrival by Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International, Salem Ali Salem Ahmed Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah City Municipal Council, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA), and other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, Sharjah Crown Prince congratulated the couples and wished them a happy married life.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk, acting Executive Director of SCI delivered the opening speech, during which he stressed on SCI’s continuous efforts to reduce the burden on needy families.

The newlyweds expressed their euphoria over the attendance of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. They further stressed on SCI’s great role in supporting the idea of mass weddings, which instill family values and strengthen social bonds in the best interest of individuals and the community.

The ceremony, which was attended by a number of officials, included a documentary and folkloric shows that were greatly appreciated by the attendees.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, accompanied by Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, honoured the mass wedding’s supporters. Then the attendees were invited to a dinner banquet, which was held for this blessed and happy occasion.