Mohammed Yousef: 25 papers, 9 workshops at “5% Within Frequency Range Conference”

  • Tuesday 17, April 2018 in 10:05 PM
Sharjah 24: Mohammed Yousef, Director of the Early Intervention Centre at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), Chairman of the Scientific Committee at the “5% Within Frequency Range Conference”, affirmed that the conference sheds light on the concept of deaf culture with focus on bilingualism, and attracting the latest practices and researches in the area of deaf and hard of hearing.
He said that the conference includes 25 work papers, 5 keynote speakers and 9 workshops which cover the five tracks of the conference.
 
He added, in an exclusive statement to “ Sharjah 24”, that  an Acoustics exhibition is held on the sidelines of the  conference pointing out that the work papers will highlight, among other topics, the importance  of respecting the culture of the deaf in the community. 
 
He hoped that the conference will come out with a set of recommendations for decision makers in the UAE and the Arab world that benefit the deaf.