Prince Mired bin Ra'ad hails Sharjah’s leading efforts about persons with disability

He praised His Highness and the Emirate of Sharjah for the leading position in the area of caring about persons with disability.

In his remarks, Prince Mired said that the conference is of great significance highlighting topics dealt with and the participation of highly experienced and prominent experts.

Prince Mired stressed that the allocation of a conference addressing one of the issues concerning the deaf and hearing-impaired community is evidence of an informed awareness of the specificity of this category of persons with disabilities. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognises the Deaf culture and language, which enriches diversity not only on the level of disability but also on the entire human level.