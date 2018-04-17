Prince Mired bin Ra'ad hails Sharjah’s leading efforts about persons with disability

Sharjah 24: Prince Mired bin Ra'ad bin Zeid Al-Hussein, Head of the Higher Council for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities, expressed thanks and gratitude to the organisers of “5% Within Frequency Range Conference” and to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who is renowned for his constructive initiatives, especially in the various humanitarian and cultural areas.
He praised His Highness and the Emirate of Sharjah for the leading position in the area of caring about persons with disability. 
 
In his remarks, Prince Mired said that the conference is of great significance highlighting  topics dealt with and the participation of highly experienced and prominent experts.
 
Prince Mired stressed that the allocation of a conference addressing one of the issues concerning the deaf and hearing-impaired community is evidence of an informed awareness of the specificity of this category of persons with disabilities. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognises the Deaf culture and language, which enriches diversity not only on the level of disability but also on the entire human level.