Haitham bin Saqr: History stands witness to Zayed’s achievements

Sheikh Haitham’s statement came while attending the graduation ceremony of the students of the Communication College at UoS branch in Khorfakkan.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the UoS graduation ceremony, Sheikh Haitham said that the students’ projects were remarkably distinctive and in keeping with the approach and agenda of the UAE which is celebrating, this year, the achievements of the UAE founder the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the exhibition carefully embodied an important part of the achievements of Sheikh Zayed which history stands witness to in many Arab and Islamic countries as well as friendly nations.

Al Qasimi noted that these great works and contributions have been recorded by history, and our students distinctively instill them to promote the values and constants of their homeland and celebrate a man who had abundantly contributed to humanity, wishing graduates good luck in their future endeavours.