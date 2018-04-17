Haitham bin Saqr opens an exhibition on Zayed's Achievements

On arrival at the venue of the exhibition, Sheikh Haitham inaugurated a monument about the late Sheikh Zayed at the university campus before he opened an exhibition launched by students of the public relation section as part of their graduation project.

The nine- pavilion exhibition document the developmental and humanitarian achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed in the various Arab, regional and friendly countries.

Inspecting the pavilions, Sheikh Haitham was briefed by participating students and teachers about the most important documented contributions made by Sheikh Zayed globally.

At a ceremony held at the university theatre, Sheikh Haitham was acquainted with the graduation projects of several students of the electronic media department at the Faculty of Communication.

Then, the patron of the ceremony honoured the new graduates, participants and sponsors of the event.

The opening of the exhibition and the closing ceremony were attended by several officials, university professors, and a crowd of students and parents.