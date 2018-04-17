Jassem Al-Hammadi: The human element is the cornerstone of development

Under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, the Social Services Department announced the 9th Social Services Conference under the theme "Social Service and Sustainable Development Goals" which will be held during the period 23-24 of April, at Al Qasimia University in Sharjah.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24, Jassim Al Hammadi, said that the Conference will be held for two days. The first day will include 4 working papers while 8 specialised workshops will be held on the second day.

Al-Hammadi added: "We seek to discuss the role of social service in achieving the goals of sustainable development and in bringing change to achieve sustainable social development by creating a scientific environment conducive to innovation by exchanging innovative visions toward the development of social service to keep pace with the global theses in the field, in addition to enhancing the role of social service and the skills of social specialists in sustainable social development processes.”

Al-Hammadi pointed out that the ninth edition of the conference will discuss many topics, including social action and sustainable development, Zayed's vision of adopting the concept of sustainable development, and the social perspective of the United Nations in the goals of sustainable development and its vision of the effective implementation mechanisms.

"Sustainable development has been the vision and approach of the UAE over the decades. It was the vision of the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that the human element is the cornerstone of development,” Al Hammadi concluded.