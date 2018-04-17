Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Ruler’s generous grant achieves social stability

  Tuesday 17, April 2018
  • Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA
Sharjah 24: Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) valued the generous grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to increase the salaries of non-Emirati government employees by 10 percent retrospectively as of January 2018.
Al Midfa hailed the keenness His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah attaches to the human element translating His Highness’ vision that  building the future depends on building human element as it is the cornerstone of growth and development. 
 
"This gesture comes in line with the approach adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and as part  of his Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s generosity aiming primarily to achieve social and family stability and security for the residents and employees of the Government of Sharjah, by providing them with decent life reflecting positively on the improvement of their living conditions and contributing to the refinement of their performance and tasks to build a good and promising future,” Al Midfa said.