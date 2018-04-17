Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Ruler’s generous grant achieves social stability

Al Midfa hailed the keenness His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah attaches to the human element translating His Highness’ vision that building the future depends on building human element as it is the cornerstone of growth and development.

"This gesture comes in line with the approach adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and as part of his Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s generosity aiming primarily to achieve social and family stability and security for the residents and employees of the Government of Sharjah, by providing them with decent life reflecting positively on the improvement of their living conditions and contributing to the refinement of their performance and tasks to build a good and promising future,” Al Midfa said.