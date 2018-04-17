Sharjah Ruler to witness launch of SCRF 2018

Held under the patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and His wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCRF is being organised this year under the theme ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’ with more than 2,600 cultural and literary events and activities by 134 publishers hailing from 18 Arab and foreign countries.



Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the festival begins with a galaxy of international guests and a host of activities to entertain and educate youngsters in the largest and most important event of its kind in the Middle East.



Running from April 18 to 28 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, SRCF 2018 will feature shows, international authors, poets, story-tellers, a 3D exhibition and a cookery corner.