SEC: KhorFakkan road driving the emirate’s development movement

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.



The meeting began with the ratification of the minutes of the previous session. The Council then confirmed that the new project KhorFakkan road, which will benefit a large segment of the community and will be a vital artery linking the regions and cities of the principality driving the emirate’s development movement, the Council also extended the highest congratulations to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, for opening the first phase of the road.



The council praised His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi directives to increase the salaries for non-Emirati employees working in the Government of Sharjah with retroactive effect as of January 2018.



The Council discussed the proposals made by the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), which seeks to promote and disseminate the values of social solidarity and encourage various institutions to contribute to social responsibility.



The Council reviewed the report of the electronic services system for billboards presented by the Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD”, the report included the work of the intelligent system integrated to work procedures in the department, and the issuance, renewal and modification of billboards for shops in the emirate, which has become fully electronic since May 2017.



Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD, confirmed that this digital system is a continuation of the work of the department in developing its electronic and smart services in order to facilitate procedures for investors, enhance the environment of creativity, innovation and speed up business practices in the emirate.



Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk, Chairman Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah, presented a proposal in advance to organise the mechanism of work of the Holy Quran memorizers.



The Council reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.



Concluding the meeting, the Council further reviewed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s 15th meeting, to be held on Thursday, 19 April 2018, to discuss Sharjah International Airport (SIA) strategy’s.