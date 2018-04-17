Sharjah CP shuffles SERC’s Board

Administrative Resolution No. (6) of 2018 stipulates that Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi chairs the new Board, with the membership of six members.



The Resolution stated that the new board shall elect a Vice-Chairman from among its members at its first meeting.



The Articles of the Resolution also stipulates that the new Board should meet once a month or whenever necessary, upon the invitation of its Chairman. The presence of a majority of the members shall constitute a quorum, with the attendance of either the Chairman or the Vice Chairman. The Vice Chairman would serve as Chairman in the absence of the Chairperson.



The Council shall issue its decisions by a majority vote of the attendees. When the votes are equal, the Chairman of the Session shall prevail.



The decisions of the Council shall be recorded in minutes signed by the Chairman and the members. The Council shall submit a copy thereof to the Sharjah Sports Council.



The term of membership in the Board will be four years starting from the date of its establishing, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. The board should fulfil its roles at the end of its term until a new Board is appointed. Those who have completed their membership may be reappointed.



The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.