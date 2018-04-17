Young filmmakers create magic at the FUNN Spring programme

The training camp, held at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, featured several workshops presented by Emirati Actor, Director and Producer, Abdullah Al Humairi and Emirati Director and Cinematic Photographer, Ali Bin Mattar. The workshops were designed for boys and girls aged 13-15 years, and aimed to inspire their creative faculties and encourage them discover their talents and interests in filmmaking.

During the workshops, participants were introduced the various stages filmmaking entails. From conceiving a storyline to the basics of script writing, turning it into screenplay, and then using that as the basis for the stages of acting, shooting and direction, and then finally through to production of the final film.

The youngsters also engaged in the “detective game” which involved looking for clues related to filmmaking. The game aimed to motivate them to think cinematically while encouraging their problem solving skills. The winning team won exciting prizes. The Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club conducted a horse riding class for the camp’s participants, which introduced several of them to the world of horseback riding.

The event is in line with FUNN’s efforts to foster children's experiences in the world of cinema and alter the movie into a language in which they communicate with their peers from different world cultures and express issues that concern them or things they want to highlight. The films made by made the participants have been included on the screenings list of the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Children’s International Film Festival (SICFF 2018), due to be held in October.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN, and Director of Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF), said: “The spring camp was part of FUNN’s continuous efforts to keep the youth engaged with the fascinating world of cinema and brush up the creative talents. We hope this kind of exposure to filmmaking and the creative arts will encourage many to choose a career in the film industry. Through training workshops, FUNN seeks to lay a solid foundation for future generations, which will be well-acquainted to creative industry, and will have the tools and skills necessary to further develop the UAE’s artistic landscape and strengthen our international representation.”

She added: “Children and young adults a top priority for the UAE and Sharjah in particular, as the nation’s leadership is a firm believer in broadening their horizons amply for them to confidently lead us into the future. Therefore, it is imperative for us to contribute to discovering and unleashing their creative potential, which will take Sharjah’s portfolio of cultural achievements to the next level. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and wife of His Highness, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, who founded FUNN, to ensure having an Emirati imprint on creative industries.”

FUNN aims to nurture a promising generation of creative artists in media and filmmaking and to promote new works by children and youth at international film festivals and conferences worldwide. FUNN’s key goal is to support and encourage talent through local and international festivals, conference and workshops. The organisation aspires to form a close-knit network of talented young people, enabling them to share their experiences and expertise on a global scale.