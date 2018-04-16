Khalifa Al Suwaidi: Sharjah Engineering Conference a platform to exchange expertise

He said that the Conference aims to be a platform to exchange engineering expertise.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that the conference comes in partnership with the Arab Union for Investment and Real Estate Development and targets three categories: Government sector’s engineers, private sector’s engineers, consultants, contractors, developers; and academics and students.

He called on those concerned to register for participating in the conference via sef.shjmun.gov.ae, and encouraged everyone to benefit from it.