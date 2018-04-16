Khalifa Al Suwaidi: Sharjah Engineering Conference a platform to exchange expertise

  • Monday 16, April 2018 in 5:43 PM
  • Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi
    Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi
Sharjah 24: Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of Sharjah Municipality Engineering and Building Sector announced that the Municipality will hold the first Sharjah Engineering Conference on April 25th to keep pace with the real estate development in the Emirate in particular and in the UAE in general.
He said that the Conference aims to be a platform to exchange engineering expertise.
 
Al-Suwaidi pointed out that the conference comes in partnership with the Arab Union for Investment and Real Estate Development and targets three categories: Government sector’s engineers, private sector’s engineers, consultants, contractors, developers; and academics and students.
 
He called on those concerned to register for participating in the conference via sef.shjmun.gov.ae, and encouraged everyone to benefit from it.