Sharjah Bridal Fair Fashion Awards announces 2018 Edition

Launched in 2016 by the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, organisers and hosts of the spectacular Sharjah Bridal Fair (SBF), the SBF Fashion Award is a recognition and celebration of the UAE’s best current and upcoming talents in the world of women’s fashion, with a specific focus on wedding wear.

Whether a university student or a young fashion entrepreneur, all one needs to be in the running for this prestigious award is to be a citizen or resident of the UAE, have a collection that can be classified under one of the three awarding categories – Best Casual Ready-to-Wear Collection; Best Evening Abaya; or Best Evening Wear Collection, an inspiring 500-word write-up describing it, and a brief introduction about oneself.

The above along with a filled application form is to be sent to the organising committee at [email protected] before Wednesday, April 25.

Highlighting the importance of SBF Awards in raising the profile of new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs in the UAE, Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “We are delighted to announce the 2018 edition of the Sharjah Bridal Fair Fashion Awards. It was inaugurated in 2016 to offer a platform to aspiring and emerging fashion designers and artists to showcase their talent before a large audience and industry experts, and has since become a permanent fixture in the diaries of the UAE’s wedding industry professionals and brides and grooms-to-be alike.”

Students of fashion and young designers are changing the fashion landscape with their refreshing take on bridal fashion, their authentic style, originality and fearless creativity. SBF has been established to support these upcoming talents and be that bridge between them and their market. I encourage all those who want to make an impression early on in their fashion careers and get an edge over competition to participate,” she added.

The judging panel will consist of an independent panel of fashion industry professionals. They will be looking for originality, creativity, functionality, strong aesthetics and commercial viability and how well the designer’s creations work together. Any copied designs will disqualify the participants from the competition.

Selected entries will showcase their collection at a fashion show on May 5, during SBF 2018. Winners will be announced at an award ceremony later that evening.