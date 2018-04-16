Sajaya successfully concludes Spring Program under the title “101”

This programme is in line with the UAE’s approach to develop a culture of innovation and enhance the presence of Emirati ladies in all spheres.



The workshops covered a number of topics in latest technology including 3D printing, robotics, drones, filmmaking and wooden printing. The sessions also touched upon various artistic subjects like fine arts, life skills, theatre, music, sports, painting and jewelry design.



Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, said: “Through our Spring Training Programme 2018, we have sought to expand the intellect and knowledge of our members and develop their creative skills by introducing them to the latest developments in technology. With such programmes we aim to keep them up-to-date with the rapid advances in all domains and prepare them well to cope with present and future challenges.”



The programme created a platform for youth to engage in insightful discussions about shaping the future. It also highlighted a series of initiatives and achievements by group of youngsters who have been hosted as guest speakers.



During the workshop, a number of these ladies talked about their experiences in several domains. Ahmed Lootah and Suhaila Al Lawati, members of the Youth Councils; Omran Al Ansari, Emirati photographer; Aisha Al Zaabi, a director; Hanadai Al Zaabi, a climber; and Iman Al Kaabi, a member of the Youth Councils and a participant in Expo 2020 Dubai along with Child Safety Campaign, were some of the participants who shared their know-how during various sessions.



The participants gained a deeper understanding and polished their skills in the field of media, marketing, writing, film-making and team building, while enjoying entertainment activities in form of graffiti and electronic games. They also engaged in interesting challenge programmes, musical performances and theatre shows.



Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a leading organisation dedicated to developing the talents of young girls in the age group of 13-18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres before it became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.