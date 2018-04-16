National Qualifications Authority accredits PSA’s bachelor of applied sciences programme

During a press conference to unveil the details of the programme of applied bachelor in police sciences, being held on Sunday at the Academy, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said that the Academy is the first of its kind to receive such an accreditation.

Commenting on the event, Al Shamsi further added that the Sharjah Police Science Academy (PSA) keeps pace with the latest developments in the field of police and legal sciences.

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police has praised His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their efforts and unceasing support to the Academy in order to implement the PSA’s ambitious plans, programs, and strategy.