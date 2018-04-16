In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” Major Bassem Al Naqbi said that the students of the Academy are currently receiving summer training in various police departments and centers”. Added that the new bachelor's program is transferred in this practical application to an academic program and a scientific certificate including credit hours, also the winner of the first place in this program will be honoured at the end of the study in the Academy.
Bassem Al Naqbi: Applied Bachelor will consolidate information and skills development
- Monday 16, April 2018 in 9:42 AM